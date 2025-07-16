Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 159,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

