Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE INGR opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $114.03 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

