Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,640. This represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 6.9%

FSLR stock opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.