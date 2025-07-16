Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CF stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.79.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

