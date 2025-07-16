Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Trading Up 4.2%

CLGN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. Sponsored ADR will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, D. Boral Capital dropped their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Further Reading

