Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 60.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 10.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 19.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.58.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,936,730.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $251.98 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.43 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

