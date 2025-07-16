Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1,841.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.85.

PRU opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

