Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $49.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

