Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $163,833,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after buying an additional 1,282,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,447,000 after buying an additional 1,113,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $127.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 105.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

