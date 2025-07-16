Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.