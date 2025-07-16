Brown Advisory Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $43,836.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,457.90. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.54.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

