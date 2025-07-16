Brown Advisory Inc. Has $327,000 Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,123,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,997,000 after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Novanta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,515,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,910,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $124.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $233.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

