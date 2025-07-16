Brown Advisory Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $128.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

