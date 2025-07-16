Brown Advisory Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,962,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,199,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,096,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.02. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

