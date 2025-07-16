Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $352,000 in MFS Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSV)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MFS Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $898,000.

NYSEARCA:MFSV opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. MFS Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

The MFS Active Value ETF (MFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US and non-US value stocks of any market capitalization. The fund utilizes a bottom-up fundamental approach to select investments. MFSV was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

