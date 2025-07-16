Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $456,000 in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFLC. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,100,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,482,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 277,412 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,685,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 178,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.63. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $776.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.94.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

