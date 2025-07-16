Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.01 and a 200-day moving average of $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.