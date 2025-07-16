Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,667 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $228.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average is $226.27. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

