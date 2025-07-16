Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,148 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,322,000 after acquiring an additional 281,137 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,579,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,560 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kellanova by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,982,000 after acquiring an additional 450,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,489,000 after buying an additional 111,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,784,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,735,082.08. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $111,466,342 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.