Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after buying an additional 250,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $177.11 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.