Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,349 JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

