Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $153.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

