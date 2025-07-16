Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

