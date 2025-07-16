Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Edison International by 96.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NYSE EIX opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

