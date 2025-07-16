Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:GGME – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Stock Performance

GGME opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76.

Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF Profile

The Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (GGME) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Media index. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive a majority of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

