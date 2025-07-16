Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 176 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in GoDaddy by 591.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 30.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GDDY opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $175,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,860,826.04. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,757 shares of company stock worth $12,074,330 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

