Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 80 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,969 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 537,538 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,163,000 after purchasing an additional 325,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 252,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177,727 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $290.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $293.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.28.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

