Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BlackLine by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackLine by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In related news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.