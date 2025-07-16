Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

