Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Holdings Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Bruker by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,294 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Bruker by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,569 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Bruker by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,102 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $63,997,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $63,378,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

