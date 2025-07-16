Cadence Bank (CADE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.84. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CADE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Bank stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Cadence Bank worth $85,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.