Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.25. 3,849 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.