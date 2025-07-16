Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,500 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 573.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

