Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

