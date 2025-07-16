Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – July 13th

Get alerts:

Tilray Brands, Indivior, Canopy Growth, Gibraltar Industries, and Innovative Industrial Properties are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution or research of cannabis and related products. Their market value is driven by changing regulations, consumer demand and investor sentiment in the rapidly evolving legal marijuana industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of TLRY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,228,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,127,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Brands has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $584.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of Indivior stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 1,027,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,381. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. 12,951,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,578,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.73. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.71. 222,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,770. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. 228,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.69. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

