Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Stake Lowered by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

