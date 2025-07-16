Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,609,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on CRI. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

