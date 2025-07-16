CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.70. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $241.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

