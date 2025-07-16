Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $85,068,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at $50,353,502.80. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

