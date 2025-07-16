Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $209.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 703,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 602,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 532,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 426,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.