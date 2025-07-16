Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 36,181 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,181 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Relx alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Relx by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:RELX opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.