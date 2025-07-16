Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 7,773 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,910,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.22.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.