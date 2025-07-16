Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.99 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

