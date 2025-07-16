Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.11.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

IDXX stock opened at $526.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $521.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.85.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

