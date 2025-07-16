Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in NU by 286,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 74.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 128.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

