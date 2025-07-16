Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Bank of America began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.81. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.