Cerity Partners LLC Buys 10,249 Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

