Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,641 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 14.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.