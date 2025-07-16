Cerity Partners LLC Buys 283,156 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,156 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Blue Owl Capital worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,098,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172,275 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.72. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 39.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.48%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

