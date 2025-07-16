Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Okta alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Okta by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Okta by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,930 shares of company stock valued at $391,511. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.